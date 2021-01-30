Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka hopes to complete the signing of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove on Sunday.

Cosgrove took in Saturday afternoon’s game with Coventry City at St Andrews, after the Dons accepted a £2 million bid.

While watching his prospective new side, Aberdeen were being held to a goal-less draw at Livingston.

Karanka, who is also interested in Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet, spoke highly of Cosgrove and hopes to push through a deal before Monday.

He told the Birmingham Mail: “The club is working on it. We can finish as soon as possible, if possible tomorrow to not be in a rush on Monday.

“He is big, he is powerful, he has something that sometimes we are missing, that power to hold the ball, to go into space, to head to the corners and the set-pieces. He is good with the ball to link with the No. 10 if we play with a No. 10.

“Sometimes I have seen him play as a winger so we could play him on the wing, I am really pleased with him here if everything ends tomorrow.

“He can be a younger version of Jukey (Lukas Jutkiewicz), he is maybe taller than Jukey, he is a good player, a good kid, a good character. Someone who is going to give us a lot of things.

“You have to always be updated, since the beginning of the season Dong and me have our conversations to try to have as much knowledge as possible.

“He was scoring goals and when a player is scoring goals it is not difficult to follow him.

“I hope he can keep scoring goals here. Since I was here I knew the condition I had in the market for the summer and I knew the condition I had for the market here and for the transfers in the following window. We have everything under control.”

Cosgrove scored 47 goals in 103 games for Aberdeen after joining from Carlisle United in January 2018. His most prolific campaign came last season, where he scored 23 in all competitions.