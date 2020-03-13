Safety first says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as coronavirus outbreak threatens Scottish football

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists safety must come first as Scottish football faces being shut down due to the coronavirus.

The Reds were tonight set to meet Motherwell at Fir Park in the Premiership.

However, the Dons’ remaining games could be in jeopardy as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has advised gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled from Monday.

McInnes admits it is a concerning time for all and the Dons are taking advice from relevant authorities.

As of the latest update at 2pm yesterday 60 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Scotland, a rise of 24 cases from the day before.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and the club’s scheduled game against Brighton tomorrow has been postponed.

Spain’s La Liga has been suspended for “at least the next two rounds of matches” as a result of the Real Madrid squad going into quarantine.

McInnes said: “I have no doubt it is going to affect and have implications here on the football front as in any walk of life.

“Safety is an obvious concern for everybody.

“Everyone is concerned. A few weeks ago probably people were not too concerned, even up to last week.

“However, now it is affecting everyone in their daily life and their daily work.

“Hopefully we can find the right balance of still being able to play football, but not putting people at risk.

“How we do that I don’t know, but it is clear the concerns are growing rapidly on a daily basis.

“Probably nobody knows how it is all going to play out.

“We will just have to do as we are being told and adhere to the safety and wellbeing of everybody.”

A number of Champions League ties this week were played behind closed doors.

The SPFL this week warned of “dire financial consequences” if games have to be played behind closed doors.

Clubs were urged to “examine their insurance arrangements” as there is no SPFL cash to help out clubs, should income be lost due to closed-door fixtures.

The Scottish football authorities have asked for talks with the Scottish Government.

A statement from SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell and SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster last night read: “For the avoidance of doubt, all SPFL games scheduled for this weekend will be proceeding as planned.”

They added: “Once we are in possession of a definitive action plan from the Scottish Government, we will communicate contingency plans as quickly and as accurately as possible to all our stakeholders.”

Asked if he anticipated Aberdeen’s games being played behind closed doors, McInnes said: “I don’t know really. A couple of weeks ago, I would probably have said no to that.

“I don’t see how we are going to be any different to any other country before long.”

Aberdeen have been in dialogue with the SPFL regarding coronavirus and the club have put in protocols at Pittodrie and Cormack Park to limit the threat of the virus affecting the club.

McInnes said: “The safety of players, fans and how we keep a lid on it has to be a priority for everybody on a daily basis.

“Any sporting event or event where there are going to be a lot of people coming into contact with each other, these are the things that are at risk and football is no different.

“We will just have to deal with whatever the outcome is.”

There is the possibility the Scottish season could end prematurely due to the pandemic.

McInnes said: “It would be good to get the fixtures played and ideally with supporters there.”

Striker Sam Cosgrove is available for tonight’s meeting with Motherwell, having recovered from a back spasm.