Sadness and relief for Milne as he spends final weekend as Aberdeen chairman

Stewart Milne is set to oversee his final game as Aberdeen chairman this afternoon before stepping down officially at Monday’s annual general meeting.

As announced last month, the 69-year-old will hand the baton over to vice-chairman Dave Cormack.

Construction magnate Milne admits Monday night will bring “sadness” and “relief”.

The man who has been chairman for 22 years said: “It will be very mixed emotions.

“Without doubt there will be a bit of sadness as you never want to see things come to an end.

“Also there will be a big bit of relief.

“It will be lifting a big weight of responsibility off my shoulders and placing it on to Dave’s.

“The other aspect is that it will give me back a big chunk of my life.

“Over the last 22 years I have had to make loads of sacrifices both in my personal life and in respect to my company.

“The football commitment with the club forces itself to the forefront on far too frequent a basis.

“That is something you don’t have a chance with.

“If a situation develops that has to be dealt with, whether you are on holiday or wherever you may be, you have to deal with it.

“That is part of the responsibilty.”

The announcement of Milne’s departure also saw the club reveal £5 million of new investment, helmed by Cormack.

Of this £5m, £2m came from new “strategic partners”, Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

While Atlanta chief Darren Eales has joined the Reds board, the likes of Ian Jack, Duncan Skinner and ex-boss Craig Brown are stepping down.

Milne, who will stay on with departing chief executive Duncan Fraser in non-executive director roles, said: “It is great that we have confirmed the strategic partnership with Atlanta United.

“Hopefully it can be another thing that we can develop over the coming years that can strengthen the whole football operation.

“Then also hopefully develop some of our commercial revenue steams as well.”

Milne reiterated his belief Cormack – whose family name adorn’s the club’s new and long-sought training ground at Kingsford – is the right man to take the Dons forward.

He added: “We had kept up a relationship since Dave was at the club in the early 2000s.

“After initial discussions things moved forward and Dave agreed to invest money in the club and join the board.

“He then stepped up to take on the vice-chairman role this time last year.

“Dave also agreed to take on a major role in helping us raise funds for the first phase of Kingsford.

“He did a great job in that by bringing in investment from some of his friends and business colleagues and also Atlanta United.

“These initial plans brought in more than £11m and the latest one brings in a further £5m.

“It puts the club in a very strong position as we have now delivered phase one at Kingsford and have the site set up and serviced ready for the stadium.

“There is obviously the huge challenge over the next few years to raise the best part of £45m to deliver the stadium.

“I think it is a challenge that everyone here at the club is very much up to.

“The club has delivered the training ground, we are debt free and we have good working capital to take us through the next three or four years.”

What will Milne, looking on, want to see from Aberdeen in the next couple of seasons?

He said: “Our big challenge over the next two to three years is to really make that investment of the training facility work for us.

“We have to sweat to make Cormack Park deliver big time on the whole football operation.

“Right from the young kids, the youth and development squads up to the first-team squad.

“If we can do that and at the same time become one of the best clubs at bringing in good young talent from lower division clubs …

“Then I think that is the best prospect we have in trying to level that playing field with Rangers and Celtic.”