Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Ryan Hedges ruled out of Aberdeen’s crunch Scottish Cup clash with St Mirren

by Ryan Cryle
27/02/2020, 3:35 pm
Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges. Picture by Darrell Benns
Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges. Picture by Darrell Benns
Send us a story

Winger Ryan Hedges has been ruled out of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at St Mirren after picking up a thigh strain.

Hedges, whose last start came in the 1-0 Pittodrie Premiership loss to St Johnstone on February 5, was hurt during the Reds’ second string’s Reserve Cup win over Motherwell.

Addressing the media ahead of Saturday’s crunch trip to Paisley, Dons boss Derek McInnes said:

Central midfielders Bryson and Ojo missed Saturday’s 2-1 Pittodrie league loss to Ross County.

Bryson was suffering from a groin strain, as well as swelling on his recently-healed ankle, while Ojo was still recovering from a gash on his knee which required stitches.

Breaking