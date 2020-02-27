Ryan Hedges ruled out of Aberdeen’s crunch Scottish Cup clash with St Mirren

Winger Ryan Hedges has been ruled out of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at St Mirren after picking up a thigh strain.

Hedges, whose last start came in the 1-0 Pittodrie Premiership loss to St Johnstone on February 5, was hurt during the Reds’ second string’s Reserve Cup win over Motherwell.

Addressing the media ahead of Saturday’s crunch trip to Paisley, Dons boss Derek McInnes said:

💬 Derek – Hedges is out for Saturday but Bryson and Ojo are both added to the squad. Leigh and Wright are still out longer term. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 27, 2020

Central midfielders Bryson and Ojo missed Saturday’s 2-1 Pittodrie league loss to Ross County.

Bryson was suffering from a groin strain, as well as swelling on his recently-healed ankle, while Ojo was still recovering from a gash on his knee which required stitches.