Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Ryan Hedges misses Aberdeen trip to Baku for Conference League tie with Qarabag

By Jamie Durent
17/08/2021, 11:35 am
Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Hedges.
Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Hedges is out of the Europa Conference League game with Qarabag after not travelling with the squad to Azerbaijan.

Hedges limped off in the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Raith Rovers on Sunday with a hamstring problem and manager Stephen Glass had doubts over his availability.

There is some good news though for the Dons with Jonny Hayes among the squad which flew out of Aberdeen airport this morning.

Aberdeen face Qarabag in Baku on Thursday night, with the return leg at Pittodrie a week later.

Qarabag won the Azerbaijan League title for seven years running between 2013 and 2020, prior to Neftchi Baku dethroning them last season.