Ryan Edmondson wants to use Aberdeen chance to realise Premier League dream, like James Maddison and Danny Ward

Loan star Ryan Edmondson aims to make a major impact at Aberdeen to realise his English top-flight dream.

The 19-year-old striker was secured on a short-term loan deal until January from Premier League new boys Leeds United.

Edmondson was drafted in as an emergency replacement for leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, who is sidelined for 10 weeks with a knee cartilage fracture.

England Under-19 international Edmondson has yet to make a first-team start for Leeds, but has been a prolific scorer at under-23 level for the last two seasons.

He hopes shining with the Dons in Scotland and Europe will catch the attention of Elland Road boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Edmondson made his Dons debut off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Rangers last Saturday.

The towering teen ruffled up the powerful Gers centre-backs and today warned Premiership defenders he thrives on physical battles.

Edmondson said: “The next big milestone for me is to play with Leeds in the Premier League.

“That is the dream so hopefully I can come up here, make a difference and catch the manager’s eye.

“I’ve spoken to my dad and my agent and they have said go to Aberdeen and try to make a difference.

“As long as I can make an impact and help Aberdeen have a successful season I’ll be happy. To score a few goals too would be fantastic.”

Edmondson made his Aberdeen debut off the bench midway through the second half just 24 hours after signing.

He revealed the success of former Aberdeen loanees like James Maddison and Danny Ward were a contributing factor in agreeing to the loan.

Maddison enjoyed six months on loan at Pittodrie from Norwich in 2016, memorably scoring a late winner against Rangers.

He is now a first-team regular with Premier League Leicester.

Keeper Ward was also on loan for six months in 2015 from Liverpool. Now a Welsh international, Ward is No 2 to Kasper Schmeichel at the Foxes.

Edmondson said: “Some of the players who have come up to Aberdeen got good experiences like Maddison and Ward.

“From what I’d heard they loved it up here as they had a great experience and opportunities to play. Aberdeen was a really attractive move for me.”

Towering in at 6ft 2in and powerfully built, Edmondson is ready for the physicality of the Scottish top-flight and insists he thrives in one-to-one battles.

He said: “A lot of people have said that I’m not the normal size for a 19-year-old lad.

“I’m a big lad and, before I was at Leeds, I was at York City in League Two and the Conference.

“The physical game there is massive, so I’ve been in and around physical games since I was about 15 or 16 years old.

“Coming to Scotland and having that physical aspect to my game, I can thrive off it.

“Being able to have that physical battle with a defender for 90 minutes is really good.

“Scottish football can be nice when you come up against Celtic or Rangers. But there will be other teams in the league who don’t have the technical ability and it will be more of a long ball scrap, but even those games players can thrive off it.

“It’s all about getting stuck in.

“Even in training the boys are physical, but I love it. I’ve had a few elbows and the toes stood on, but it’s great and hopefully I can adapt and get a few goals.”

Having impressed on his debut against Rangers, Edmondson will be in contention to start against at St Johnstone on Saturday.

He said: “Rangers is a massive game to come on in, but to have that experience and know the gaffer has that faith in me early on is nice. It is a great opportunity for me.”