Ryan Edmondson looks forward to ‘unbelievable’ Europa League chance with Aberdeen

Loan star Ryan Edmondson admits the lure of European football was a major factor in his decision to join Aberdeen this season.

The teenage Leeds United striker will be in contention to make his European debut against either Barry Town (Wales) or NSI Runavik (Faroe Islands).

Aberdeen have home advantage for the one-legged Europa League first qualifying round tie which will be played at Pittodrie on Thursday August 27.

The Dons will discover their opponents on August 20 when NSI Runavik host Barry Town United in the preliminary round.

Edmondson signed on a short-term loan deal from Premier League Leeds until January as a replacement for Sam Cosgrove who is out for up to 10 weeks with a fractured cartilage.

Edmondson, 19, said: “The chance to play European football is massive for me.

“The Europa League is a very big competition and the fact Aberdeen are involved in that, for someone my age, it will be an unbelievable experience.

“To be involved in European football was a massive incentive for coming up to Aberdeen.

“Not only do I get to experience the Scottish side of the game, I also get to travel across Europe and face different opposition to what I normally would.

“To expand my experience of the game, which is something I can only learn from. European football, is an unbelievable opportunity for me.”

The pots in the Europa League draw were regionalised to reduce coronavirus travel-related issues.

All games are one-legged to avoid fixture congestion due to the long shutdown of football.

NSI Runavik finished third in the Faroe Premier League last season and in 26 European ties have won two, drawn two and lost 22.

Barry Town United finished fourth in the Cmyru Premier.

Aberdeen faced them in the Uefa Cup first round in 1996, winning 3-1 at Pittodrie and drawing 3-3 in Wales.

Edmondson made his Aberdeen debut off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Rangers in the Premiership opener.

He is set to lead the line against Hamilton at Pittodrie tomorrow as Cosgrove and Curtis Main are injured.

Bruce Anderson is also unavailable as he is self-isolating as one of the eight players who attended a city centre bar recently in breach of lockdown rules.

Edmondson said: “Hopefully I can develop as a player and have a successful season for Aberdeen. The potential and depth of the squad is good.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes was happy to have home advantage although behind closed doors.

McInnes said: “I’m absolutely delighted we are at home.

“We don’t have the advantage of having supporters in the ground and the atmosphere at Pittodrie for European games can be very special but the fact we are at home, without the added complications of travel, is a huge benefit to us.

“We look forward to the game, regardless of which side we will face. Any team that qualifies for Europe must play at a certain level.”