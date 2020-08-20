Ross McCrorie wants to repay Red Army’s welcome after becoming first player since Alex Willoughby to make permanent move to Pittodrie from Ibrox

New Aberdeen signing Ross McCrorie aims to repay the Red Army’s welcome by helping the club secure success.

Scotland Under-21 captain McCrorie is the first player to complete a permanent move from Rangers to Aberdeen in 51 years.

Although the first year of his move is on loan, he will join permanently on a three-year deal for £350,000 next summer.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, McCrorie insists he has been warmly welcomed by Aberdeen supporters.

He plans to thank them by impressing on the pitch, starting with a debut at St Johnstone tonight, where he is set to start.

McCrorie said: “The Aberdeen fans have been tremendous since I came up here.

“I have had a load of messages and I am grateful for them.

“They have been really good to me and it is up to me to repay them with good performances and hopefully to help in a successful Aberdeen team.”

The versatile midfielder became the first player to move from Ibrox to Pittodrie since the late Alex Willoughby was signed by Eddie Turnbull in 1969.

Aberdeen did take Lithuanian striker Andrius Velicka to Pittodrie from Rangers in 2010, but that was part of a loan in which Richard Foster went to Ibrox.

McCrorie has not played since starting for Portsmouth on loan in the 1-1 League One play-off semi-final first-leg draw with Oxford on July 3.

He is ready to start tonight.

McCrorie said: “I’ve not played obviously for a wee while due to the circumstances, but I am looking forward to it. Everything has happened quite quickly to be fair. I came up on Monday morning and was hoping to train, but the paperwork took a bit longer to get through.

“However, I managed to get it done and trained on Tuesday.

“They are a great bunch of boys here and I know a lot of them having played against them and with them. It is an easy enough group to come into. “

Renowned for his versatility, McCrorie can operate in a defensive central midfield role and at centre-back. He played at right-back last season while on loan at League One Portsmouth.

Where do the Northern Goal podcast panel expect Ross McCrorie to feature for Aberdeen?

McCrorie said: “I feel comfortable in a couple of positions. At Rangers I was a centre midfielder the whole time I was there, but I can drop back into a back three or whatever, so I don’t have a preferred option.

“Wherever the manager wants me to play I will play it.”

McCrorie revealed he felt he had to move on from Ibrox for the good of his career – or risk stagnating.

The 22-year-old said: “I felt if I stayed at Rangers I would more or less stagnate. It was stopping my development, that’s what I felt.

“When I came back from Pompey, I told them straightaway it was time for me to move on and do my own thing.

“He (Rangers boss Steven Gerrard) respected my decision. That is what he said when I told him I wanted to leave.

“Rangers then helped me to get things sorted, but I am an Aberdeen player now and that is what I am focused on.

“The option of Aberdeen came up and I thought it was the right time and the right club to come to and get playing.

“I had to do what was best for my career. Coming to Aberdeen is the best option for my career and the best pathway, especially with a manager like Derek McInnes, who is the best manager to develop me.”

Hibs made two failed bids to secure McCrorie when it became clear he was leaving Ibrox.

The opportunity to work with McInnes and push for trophies was too big a draw for McCrorie.

McCrorie said: “The reason for me coming was the gaffer here. I sat down and spoke to him.

“It was not just that but also what the manager has already done for the club since he has been here.

“It has been magnificent. That was another reason for coming.

“I just want to add to the success they had with the League Cup they won not long ago. I want to win trophies with the club and do something special.”