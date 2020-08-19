Ross McCrorie wants to help Aberdeen win ’a few trophies’

New signing Ross McCrorie insists he left big-spending Rangers for Aberdeen to win trophies.

Dons boss Derek McInnes beat Hibernian to the signature of McCrorie, who signed a four-year deal.

McCrorie has initially joined on a year-long loan.

Aberdeen will then buy the Scotland Under-21 cap permanently from Rangers next summer for £350,000.

McCrorie, 22, goes straight into the squad to face St Johnstone in Perth tomorrow evening.

McCrorie made more than 50 appearances for Rangers and spent last season on loan at League One Portsmouth.

He insists signing on at Aberdeen was a “no-brainer” after manager McInnes outlined his long-term ambitions for the club.

The midfielder accepts there is an expectation to deliver success at Aberdeen but is confident he can thrive under that pressure.

He said: “I want to help the team as best I can and get a few trophies.

“When I talked with the gaffer and heard about the ambition of the club it was a no-brainer.

“Everything he said was right for me and I felt this was the best place to come and develop as a player and to move my game on.

“The gaffer knows me as a player, that is what I liked about him. He knows exactly how I play. He didn’t really need to sell me the move as Aberdeen are a massive club. I am really looking forward to it.”

Hibs made two bids to sign McCrorie when it became clear he was set to leave Ibrox.

However, Aberdeen won the race to sign the former Scotland U21 captain with an 11th-hour bid that involves an initial loan.

McCrorie is delighted that, following the initial loan spell from what remains his parent club until next summer, the move to Pittodrie will become permanent.

Payment of the transfer fee is deferred until next summer.

McCrorie said: “I wanted to come up to Aberdeen as it is a massive club and I am really happy I will become a permanent signing after this season.

“They have a European history and I have grown up watching the games and admired the consistency of Aberdeen over the years. I am just hoping I can keep the success coming.”

McCrorie is set to make his debut against St Johnstone tomorrow.

He accepts pressure is on the Dons to deliver success but said the burden of expectation will not weigh heavy on him.

McCrorie said: “Expectations are really high here as you are expected to be up there every year challenging.

“However, I have been moulded at Rangers to play under pressure and that is where I thrive.”

McCrorie has starred at centre-back and central midfield for Rangers and last season while on loan at Portsmouth he featured at right-back.

That versatility could be called upon soon as Aberdeen could yet face bans for the eight players who broke coronavirus rules.

All eight have been issued with a notice of complaint by the SFA with the principal hearing date on Friday August 28.

McCrorie insists his preferred position is midfield. He said: “Last season at Portsmouth I played at right-back.

“At Rangers I had two seasons in the first team and played centre-mid.

“It gives the gaffer options. However, I am more of a central midfielder.”

Due to the conditions of the initial season-long loan move, McCrorie is ineligible to play against parent club Rangers this year.

He said: “For the good of my career and to develop as a player I had to leave.

“After speaking to the gaffer, I felt Aberdeen was the right place for me to go on and prove myself as a footballer and a person.”