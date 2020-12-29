Ross McCrorie says Aberdeen are well-prepared for busy schedule

Ross McCrorie says Aberdeen’s players relish having lots of games in quick succession.

The Dons are back in action tomorrow when they face Livingston at Almondvale.

That clash is the fourth of five fixtures for the Reds in a two-week period.

Midfielder McCrorie – who is set to return to action having been suspended for the win over St Johnstone on Boxing Day – says players are well prepared for the busy period.

The 22-year-old said: “This is what pre-season is for – to get through all these games when they come thick and fast.

“As a footballer you relish it, when you’ve got two games a week. It’s not an excuse; we’re all fit boys and good athletes.”

Aberdeen returned to winning ways at the weekend by defeating Saints.

The Dons had been frustrated to only draw with Motherwell in their final pre-Christmas outing and McCrorie says that shows the expectation at Pittodrie.

The Scotland Under-21 cap added: “It’s our expectation levels as a team, we want to be pushing to win as many games as possible.

“We were frustrated not to get the three points against Motherwell but it could end up being a good point on the road.

“If we want to have a successful season these are the kinds of games where we need to be picking up three points.”

McCrorie has also praised Curtis Main for his displays in recent weeks.

The English striker has started Aberdeen’s last four fixtures and scored twice against Ross County earlier this month.

McCrorie said: “Certainly in the changing room, we all notice the work he does. He gives us a base up top to hit.

“When he’s in the middle, it gives you someone to bounce off and gives Hedges and whoever else is up there with him the chance to get us up the pitch.”