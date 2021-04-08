Ross McCrorie ‘can’t wait’ for new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass to get started on Tuesday

With just days left until Stephen Glass’ delayed arrival, midfielder Ross McCrorie insists the Dons are “raring to go” under the new manager.

Despite jetting across from the United States last Friday, the 44-year-old’s debut in the dugout has been put on ice.

Glass has to undergo 10 days of Covid-19 quarantine and will miss Saturday’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone.

Interim boss Paul Sheerin will oversee the Reds in Perth as he did in the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

Although McCrorie and his team-mates can’t wait to start life under the new boss, McCrorie is confident they will not take their eye off the ball this weekend.

All focus will remain on overcoming St Johnstone in the first post-split fixture.

McCrorie said: “It will be interesting to see what new ideas the manager brings in and I can’t wait to get started with him.

“He obviously has to isolate now as he has come in from America, but all the boys are raring to go.

“We are all looking forward to seeing the new manager and getting to know him.

“It is a great appointment and the chairman has reiterated his CV.

“The new gaffer has a good background and knows the Scottish game.

“However, as professionals we have to just focus on the next game.

“Then, once the new management team arrive, we will take it from there.”

Glass has allowed Sheerin full control of first team matters and has not interfered during training or games as he awaits that first meet with the squad.

Since his appointment, however, Glass has appointed England striker coach Allan Russell as his assistant.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has also agreed a pre-contract and will arrive at Pittodrie in the summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

McCrorie said: “I think the gaffer is being respectful because Paul and Robbo are in charge until he has done his isolation.

“Hopefully we will have a chat when he gets in the building.”

Glass and Russell’s first game in charge will be the Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Livingston at Pittodrie on Sunday April 18.

Should the new management duo start their Pittodrie reign with a win, the reward will be a home clash against either Dundee United or Celtic.

With Rangers and cup-holders Celtic drawn against one another in the fourth round, the route to Hampden – and potential silverware – next month has opened up.

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990.

Since Glass was named man of the match when helping the Dons win the League Cup final in 1995, the Dons have added just one more trophy.

That was under former manager Derek McInnes, who led the Reds to the League Cup in 2014.

McCrorie said: “The Scottish Cup is our target every season as it is another chance to see if we can go and win a trophy.

“With the stature of the club, we want to be winning trophies.

“If you can’t handle the pressure of that, then Aberdeen is not the club for you.

“However, myself, and I am pretty sure all the other players, all thrive under pressure.

“Those are the situations you want to be under and when you see the best in players.

“It is a target for us to go as far as we can in the Scottish Cup and hopefully get a trophy at the end.

“However, it is a long journey with top, top teams in it as well.”

Initially signed on loan from Rangers earlier this season, Scotland Under-21 international captain McCrorie displayed his versatility under former boss McInnes.

This season McCrorie, who became a permanent Dons player during the winter transfer window, has played central midfield, wide, right-back and centre-half in a back three.

He is ready to play in any position the new manager wants.

McCrorie said: “I will play wherever the gaffer wants me to play.

“That is not down to me, that is the gaffer’s choice.

“This season I have played the majority of games in midfield, but I am comfortable wherever.

“I just do what is best for the team.”