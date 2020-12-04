Ross McCrorie back in training but won’t be in Aberdeen line-up for St Mirren

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie has returned to Cormack Park after testing positive for Covid-19 but will not return to action against St Mirren this weekend.

McCrorie will have to sit out the clash at St Mirren tomorrow as he completes return-to-play protocols, having contracted the virus during a recent trip with the Scotland Under-21 squad.

Fellow Dons Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan were also forced to self-isolate, having been identified as close contacts to positive cases within that Scotland U21 squad.

Ferguson and McLennan both tested negative and will return at the weekend.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, speaking ahead of the St Mirren clash, said: “McCrorie is back in the building now, doing his work.

“He’s got return to play protocols to get through, but just getting him in the building was great.

“Ferguson and McLennan come back into things which is great for us.

“They’ve had to sit and kick their heels really. They had that added frustration of the negative tests and not being able to train and play.”

Northern Ireland international winger Niall McGinn was replaced at half-time in the 2-1 Betfred Cup loss at St Mirren and is an injury doubt for Saturday.

McInnes said: “McGinn has a wee hip groin issue that we are trying to manage.

“Hopefully he will travel, although we are not totally convinced with that.

“Scott Wright travels down to Manchester today and will get his operation on Saturday morning on his double hernia.

“Dylan McGeouch is still out.”

Aberdeen will face a St Mirren side reeling from confirmation they have been hit with two 3-0 defeats and a suspended fine by the SPFL after being found guilty of breaching Covid-19 protocols put in place by the SPFL/SFA Joint Response Group.

The imposed defeats relate to games which were postponed against Motherwell and Hamilton, following a breakout at the Paisley club in October.

The judgment also includes a £40,000 fine suspended until 2021.

McInnes said: “I’ve got to say that, although it was a late goal that separated the teams, we were outplayed by St Mirren.

“Particularly in the first half.

“Outworked and everything else. St Mirren were the better team.

“So off the back of a disappointing result like that, you just want to play the next game as quickly as possible. The fact that we need to go back down there again, we know what to expect.

“St Mirren are probably not going to change too much.

“We need to try to do better and implement what we want to do on the game. We had to change our shape during the game, which I’ve been reluctant to do because our shape has been good this year.”