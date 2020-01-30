Ross County have had ‘no contact’ regarding Hibs and Aberdeen-linked Ross Stewart

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell confirmed the club has received no contact from other clubs over leading scorer Ross Stewart.

The Staggies’ Premiership rivals Aberdeen and Hibernian have been linked with a move for forward Stewart, who has netted 11 goals in his maiden top-flight campaign.

Stewart is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but Kettlewell insists there have been no formal advances for the 23-year-old.

Kettlewell said: “There is nothing at all – there has genuinely been no contact with the football club.

“We know he has been very good for us this season, so we are obviously not surprised if there’s a bit of speculation on his future.”

Aberdeen could be in the market for a striker, especially if key man Sam Cosgrove is a late transfer window departure, with English Championship sides and Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls interested in the 21-goal man.