Sean Wallace: Can Aberdonian Coventry star Michael Rose solve Scotland’s McKenna-Souttar problem?

Confirmation Scott McKenna is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring tear is a blow not just for Aberdeen but also Scotland.

Capped 14 times, McKenna would surely have started the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel on March 26.

With Hearts’ John Souttar also out for the season, having snapped an Achilles on the same day of Scottish Cup action as McKenna suffered his injury, Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking short on centre-back options.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has already echoed Aberdeen fans’ calls for 15-year-plus club stalwart Andy Considine, 32, to fill the national team void, revealing he’d asked Clarke to consider the veteran for selection.

Another player who should be under consideration is former Don Michael Rose, who is in great form with English League One Coventry.

Since leaving Pittodrie for Ayr United in summer 2016, centre-half Rose has developed as a player and made 40 total appearances in season 2017/18 as the Honest Men romped League One to get up into the Scottish Championship, conceding just 42 goals in the process.

The following season, Rose played 44 times, with Ayr conceding only 38, finishing fourth and entering the Premiership play-offs as a result.

This caught Coventry’s attention.

Following his move to the Sky Blues on a two-year deal in the summer, Rose, 24, has played 39 times across all competitions under Mark Robins’ – showing versatility in adapting to the demands of both a back four and back three – with Coventry currently top of the English League One table and on course to reach the second tier.

When he left Scotland, Ian McCall labelled Bridge of Don native Rose a future international and his current performances back that up. His latest display, in the Sky Blues’ win against Sunderland, was rated an 8/10 by the Coventry Telegraph.

But will Scots’ boss Clarke deem him ready for the play-offs, starting against Israel at Hampden on March 26?