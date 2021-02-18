Ronald Hernandez completes loan move from Aberdeen to strategic partners Atlanta United

Venezuelan right-back Ronald Hernandez has completed a loan move from Aberdeen to strategic partners Atlanta United.

The 23-year-old international, who has starred for his country at the Copa America, was deemed surplus to requirements at Pittodrie after completing an £850,000 move from Norwegian outfit Stabaek last January.

His move to Atlanta United, bossed by former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze, was widely expected, and his loan will run until the end of the MLS season, which begins in April and is scheduled to conclude in December.

We can confirm that Major League Soccer (MLS) has sanctioned a loan agreement for Ronald Hernández to join MLS side, @ATLUTD, until the end of the MLS season. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 18, 2021

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who had previously spoken of the club’s hopes to move Hernandez on permanently and recoup their investment in the player, said: “Sadly, the events of 2020 and the impact of the global pandemic have undoubtedly had an impact on Ronald’s time at Pittodrie.

“When he arrived, he had just completed pre-season in Norway, and we were mid-way through the 2019/20 season, but we worked hard with him to try to develop his fitness and adapt to the Scottish game.

“However, the curtailment of the season meant his ability to make any impact on the team was limited.

“From a personal point of view, Ronald has been a great player to work with, but we must acknowledge he made several personal sacrifices while in Scotland, not least having to spend lockdown in Aberdeen on his own.

“Because of visa restrictions due to the pandemic, he had not seen his wife or young daughter in almost a year until he was given compassionate leave in December, and the lasting impact of that should not be underestimated.”