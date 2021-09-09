Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler says he would have been keen on Aberdeen job – if it was available now

Robbie Fowler insists he would be interested in managing Aberdeen – if the job was available now.

The former Liverpool striker, who was in the Granite City today to play in the Scottish Senior Open’s celebrity pro-am, discussed the vacant Dons job in glowing terms on his podcast earlier this year before Stephen Glass was appointed at Pittodrie.

He labelled the Reds a sleeping giant and was impressed with the squad former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes had left behind following his departure from the club.