Rob Milsom wishes he could’ve played under Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes for longer

Former Don Rob Milsom says he could tell straight away Derek McInnes would be a great Aberdeen manager – he just wishes he could have played under him for longer.

Last week marked the seventh anniversary of McInnes’ first game in charge of the Reds.

The former St Johnstone and Bristol City gaffer took charge for the post-split fixtures at the end of the 2012-13 season after Craig Brown stepped down.

Milsom played in three of those five matches before being released after that campaign.

The former Fulham, Brentford, Southend, Rotherham, Bury, Crawley and Notts County midfielder was instantly impressed with McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty.

It comes as no surprise to Milsom to see the success the duo have had at Pittodrie – winning the League Cup in 2014, reaching three more cup finals and qualifying for European competition in each of the last six seasons.

The 33-year-old player just wishes he could have worked under them for longer.

Milsom, now turning out for Sutton United in the National League, said: “I would have loved to have stayed at Aberdeen.

“I got a decent move to Rotherham in League One. But I would have loved to have worked under Derek and Tony for longer.

“You could tell immediately that they wanted to progress the squad, results and the club as a whole.

“You see the new training ground now. It looks amazing and Derek played a big part in getting that delivered.

“They massively improved things when it came to results and the squad and won the League Cup in the first season.

“You could tell straight away that they were ambitious and hungry to succeed for the club but also for themselves, and to have a good career.

“You could sense that and even in my brief time under them the training was always very good.”

Milsom says as soon as McInnes started working with the players seven years ago he saw a difference.

He added: “They (McInnes and Docherty) were both young at the time, and still are really. And you could see they had their own ideas and were really intent on getting that into the players as much as possible.

“Craig Brown was an older manager and he and Derek had different methods.

“As soon as Derek came in you could tell he wanted the club to move forward not just on the pitch, but with the infrastructure and things like training facilities.

“He brought in more sports science stuff and was looking to push the club forward.”

Milsom would have liked to prolonged his stint in the Granite City, but understands why he was released by the Dons. After joining from Fulham in January 2011 knee injuries in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 campaigns limited his game time.

He said: “I would have liked to have stayed for longer. There were things at the time which were going on that are difficult to talk about.

“I had a knee injury and I wasn’t the same player after it.

“I went to London to get the operation because the surgeon had operated on my knee before I came to Aberdeen and I had trust in him.

“That cost the club a lot of money and more than if I’d had it in Scotland.

“When I got back to training I aggravated the same injury again and needed another operation which again cost the club a fair bit of money.

“It felt like it became a little bit about that rather than performances when it came to me.

“Then I had more bad luck when a cyst grew on my cartilage which was really unlucky, so that needed sorting as well.

“I think it reached a point where the club were worried about playing me in case I cost them more.

“But I loved my time at Aberdeen and enjoyed the time I had working under Derek.”