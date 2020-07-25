Right-back Shay Logan an injury doubt for Aberdeen’s Premiership opener with Rangers

Defender Shay Logan appears to be a doubt for Aberdeen’s Premiership opener against Rangers.

The Dons are set to play their final pre-season friendly against Hibs at Pittodrie this afternoon with Logan unlikey to be involved.

The right-back missed the Reds’ 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone earlier this week with a calf problem.

Manager Derek McInnes is hoping to have him available for the first game against the Gers at Pittodrie a week today.

However, the 32-year-old will have ground to make up on his team-mates in training next week.

With Mikey Devlin already sidelined until at least September with a hamstring injury McInnes could do without losing another defender.

Midfielder Dylan McGeouch missed Tuesday’s clash with St Johnstone following a calf complaint, but may get some game time today.

Striker Curtis Main won’t feature against Hibs having only returned to full training on Thursday following knee surgery.

Scott McKenna was taken off at half-time in midweek as a precaution and is likely to miss out this afternoon, but McInnes has no concerns about him for the clash with Rangers.

The manager said: “Shay Logan missed the game with a little calf complaint. Mikey Devlin is obviously out for the forseeable future with his hamstring.

“So there is a little bit of strain on us defensively (for the Hibs game). Shay might be OK for Rangers, but he’s a good bit behind in his training compared with the rest of the boys.

“Dylan McGeouch missed the game, but he’s been back training for a few days so it was more of a precaution for him.

“Curtis Main joined back in training on Thursday and Friday. Bearing in mind he’s been out, Saturday’s game will come too quick for him.

“But hopefully he can get a full week going into the Rangers game to be considered for that.

“The good thing is we think McKenna should be OK and we’re not concerned about him for the Rangers game.”

McInnes says it’s a balancing act when it comes to ensuring his players are sharp enough for the first competitive action without pushing them too hard in the pre-season fixtures.

He added: “At this stage of the season we’re mindful of trying to get players up to speed and the likes of (Niall) McGinn, (Matty) Kennedy and (Sam) Cosgrove were behind the rest of the lads.

“So we’ve been trying to make sure we got some minutes into them.

“It’s that fine balance in your preparation to getting as many of them up to speed for the first game.

“Lewis Ferguson had a little thigh strain but he came through the game and played 90 minutes against St Johnstone.”