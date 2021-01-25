ANALYSIS: Trio sparkle as Aberdeen rediscover attacking intensity against Motherwell

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes demanded an immediate response from his under-fire squad after the hammering at Ross County and they delivered, beating Motherwell 2-0 at Pittodrie.

In the aftermath of that chastening 4-1 loss in Dingwall, the Dons gaffer came out fighting in defence of his team.

McInnes insisted Aberdeen were not as bad as some of the criticism directed towards them following the shocker at Ross County suggested.