Results the focus for interim Aberdeen manager Paul Sheerin as he plays down talk of earning job permanently

Dons interim boss Paul Sheerin says his focus is on getting results and not what the future may hold for him.

Sheerin along with Barry Robson and Neil Simpson will be in charge when Aberdeen take on Dundee United at Tannadice tomorrow.

Following the sacking of Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty last week, the trio have been placed in temporary charge and could be in position for the remainder of the season as chairman Dave Cormack searches for a new manager.

The Dons are still aiming to finish third in the Premiership – but currently trail Hibs by six points – and are also still in the Scottish Cup.

A good end to the campaign could potentially put Sheerin’s name in the frame to be McInnes’ permanent successor, but that’s not something he is thinking about.

When asked if he felt his current role was an opportunity to show his management capabilities, Sheerin said: “Not overly. If it works out that way then so be it. I have been given an opportunity, but it is not in ideal circumstances.

“I have taken over the interim role and I will do it to the best of my abilities.

© SNS Group

“If it raises my profile then so be it, but I know it can also work the other way and I also recognise that.

“We are trying to get results again. We need to win football matches, no matter what stage of the season.

“We will set out to do that Saturday and after that we will take it a game at a time. We can’t say much more beyond that.”

Calling on previous experience

Sheerin does have previous management experience.

He spent four years in charge of Arbroath from 2010 until 2014 and guided the Red Lichties to the first league title in their history, winning the Third Division in 2011.

Sheerin left Gayfield to become Aberdeen’s reserve manager in 2014 and, although there are significant differences between leading Arbroath and Aberdeen, he believes the experience will serve him well.

The 46-year-old added: “It is obviously a whole different animal. You are dealing with players and nothing changes with that.

“I have worked with these boys and been in about them for seven years now and hopefully there will be a recognition that they can respect what I have done as a coach.

“I certainly respect them as a group of players and I believe that mutual respect will be there.

“It is a huge step forward from Arbroath, but it is not a massively different process, the fact that I have been involved in it for so long now.”

Life after McInnes and Docherty

Sheerin admits it has been strange for him and for the Aberdeen players following McInnes and Docherty’s dismissals after eight years in their posts.

Sheerin revealed he has spoken to the pair to thank them for taking him to Pittodrie.

The former Aberdeen, Inverness Caley Thistle, Ayr United and St Johnstone midfielder said: “I have spoken to them, but there was nothing in terms of advice, training or preparations for the game.

“I phoned them to thank them for taking the opportunity in bringing me into the club and to tell them how gutted I am about the situation.

“It has been eight years and a lot of the players have been a constant, albeit some have gone and come back again.

“It is not just the players, but the staff who are also around Cormack Park and Pittodrie to lose the two of them.

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

“It is different and makes it difficult to deal with, but that will change.

“The new manager will come in with new ways of working and players are pretty resilient anyway.”

Striker Fraser Hornby returns to the Aberdeen squad for tomorrow’s New Firm derby clash with Dundee United.

The on-loan Stade Reims hitman suffered a thigh injury in the Dons’ 0-0 draw with Hamilton Accies a fortnight ago.

Sheerin said: “He’s had a bit of a split week, got himself going again and is back training – so he will be part of the squad on Saturday.”