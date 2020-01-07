Reports: Aberdeen transfer activity heats up further with move for Burnley’s Jimmy Dunne

Aberdeen are reportedly weighing up a move for Burnley’s Republic of Ireland U21 international defender Jimmy Dunne.

Dunne’s season-long loan at Fleetwood Town was cut short earlier this month following a “breach of discipline”.

Dunne has yet to make a senior appearance for Premier League Burnley but spent six months on loan at Hearts last season.

On the disciplinary issue, Fleetwood manager Joey Barton said: “It’s some thing that will stay in the confines of the football club, another discipline breach in our opinion. Something that is non-negotiable for us.￼

“A lesson that needs to be learned for a young player. Jim did great, had a couple of good performances and scored a couple of good goals, but some things are just non-negotiable and he crossed a line for us.”