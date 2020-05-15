Report: Premiership season ‘to be declared over’ after SPFL meeting today

Top-flight clubs will meet today to declare the Premiership season over and crown Celtic champions, according to a report.

The SPFL conference call this afternoon follows an unofficial summit organised by Aberdeen last Friday, where it is understood the 12 clubs, as well as promoted Dundee United were unanimous in their desire to call this term early due to the coronavirus crisis.

Football has been shut down in Scotland since March 13, and the lower leagues have already been declared over.

Clubs earlier voted in favour of deciding final Premiership standings on an identical points per game basis.