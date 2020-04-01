FaceTime physio for injured Aberdeen defenders during coronavirus shutdown

Injured defenders Scott McKenna and Greg Leigh have been undertaking their rehab remotely via FaceTime with Aberdeen’s physios.

Aberdeen players are all training from home during the lockdown restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dons boss Derek McInnes and the club head of sports science and fitness Graham Kirk have given the squad a fitness programme to follow at home.

However, Scotland international McKenna and on-loan NAC Breda full-back Leigh are both currently sidelined.

The duo are being helped back to fitness by online sessions from physios who are also closely monitoring their work.

Leigh is battling back from a fractured tibia that had ruled him out for three months. McKenna was initially set to miss the season having suffered a hamstring tear in the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of St Mirren on February 29.

Whether the campaign can be finished is up in the air with Scottish football suspended indefinitely since March 13.

All of Europe’s 55 national football associations were today set to hold a video conference with Uefa to discuss how the season’s leagues and cups may be concluded.

McInnes said: “We have a couple of injured players in Greg Leigh and Scott McKenna who are in regular contact with the physios as they still have to make that progression through their work.

“They have been doing that.

“Sometimes the physios have been on FaceTime to them and are watching the players and telling them what they need to be doing.

“Every member of staff has a role to play and it is important that we stay engaged in work mode as well as having to deal with our own family.”

Having suffered the hamstring injury, McKenna was ruled out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at Hampden on March 26 and potential final against Serbia or Norway on March 31.

Those fixtures were postponed with Uefa pencilling in early June for another go.

With most countries in Europe now in much stricter lockdown conditions, that new date now seems highly unlikely.

The Euro 2020 finals have also been postponed to next summer.

Uefa had initially suggested June 30 as a date for concluding seasons in Europe but that also looks improbable.

That was to be discussed during today’s conference call.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding not just football, but society, Aberdeen are attempting to bring as much normality to training as possible.

McInnes said: “We are used to being outside on the football pitch and working closely with one another and now we are cooped up in the house.

“It is an adjustment that everybody is making at the minute.

“The staff are all geared towards trying to keep the players right.

“That is the job of myself and my staff to make sure the players are as right as they can be.”

Dons chairman Dave Cormack recently warned the club would face losses of between £5 million to £6m if the shutdown continued until July.

Some clubs have asked players to take wage cuts, but it is believed Aberdeen will not go down that route.

However, it is understood Aberdeen players and management have been in discussions to take wage deferrals until football resumes again as they want to play a part in helping the club through the Covid-19 crisis.

Chairman Cormack aims to confirm moves to address the funding gap this week.

He said: “Everyone across the club is collaborating to ensure Aberdeen Football Club gets through this challenging period.

“There’s a real willingness among directors and investors, management and staff, to pull together to see us through this difficult period.

“It’s my hope that we will be in a position to announce more details on our assumptions and how we address the funding gap later this week.”