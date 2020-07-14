Willie Miller: Sam Cosgrove stays for now, but Aberdeen have named a surprisingly low price which will attract other clubs to star striker

It’s great news for Aberdeen that Sam Cosgrove rejected a move to France.

However, the Dons accepting a bid from Guingamp for the striker puts down a marker to other clubs of the fee they may be able to sign Cosgrove for.

For the moment the positive thing is he’s staying put at Pittodrie and not joining the Ligue 2 side.

I wouldn’t like to look back at last season and work out how many points his goals earned the Dons.

The Reds were so reliant on the Englishman for so much of last term that it would have been a massive blow to lose him.

I know Cosgrove will need to be replaced at some point, but it would have given Derek McInnes a major headache if he’d had to find a replacement during the current situation.

I was surprised that Aberdeen accepted a bid of around £2 million for the 23-year-old, particularly when they turned down £6.5m from Aston Villa for Scott McKenna two years ago.

From the player’s perspective it’s understandable why he turned down the move given he would have been moving to a new country and a new culture.

With the McKenna situation, because it was transfer deadline day, the Dons felt they would be unable to get a replacement in so they rebuffed the bid.

Although I’m surprised the offer from Guingamp for Cosgrove was accepted, it’s good news for the Reds if they are able to start the season with their talismanic striker.

I can fully understand the financial situation Aberdeen are in and the need to bring in some cash because of the black hole they are facing.

However, the supporters have heard Dave Cormack say that players won’t be sold on the cheap, so to see a bid of around £2m being accepted for Cosgrove sends a strange message.

Times have changed since Aston Villa’s attempt to sign McKenna when they knocked back £6.5m, but to now be prepared to accept about a third of that for their main striker tells its own story about the Reds’ financial situation and the need to balance the books.

Accepting the bid for Cosgrove does lay down a marker to other clubs that bids of a similar value may be acceptable for Cosgrove or for other players.

Aberdeen have McKenna, Lewis Ferguson and Cosgrove in their squad who are all young, promising players and saleable assets.

I’d hope chairman Cormack will fight strongly to keep these players at Pittodrie, but I can understand why bids may be accepted because of the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the club.

The worry is that the effect of Covid-19 will mean the Dons and other Scottish clubs may have to accept less for their brightest talents like Cosgrove, McKenna and Ferguson.

Clubs in England seeing the bid that was accepted for Cosgrove may be keen to take a chance and put in a similar offer and see if the deal can be done.

That may be the case not just with Cosgrove, but McKenna and Ferguson as well, and if Aberdeen were to lose any of them it would be a huge blow.

If bids are accepted from English teams then there’s every chance the player may fancy the move.

What has happened with Cosgrove may have put a little spanner in the works in terms of players potentially leaving the club.

We won’t know until another team tries to sign an Aberdeen player, but the marker has been laid down with the bid that was accepted for Cosgrove.