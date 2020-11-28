Relief as Andy Considine available to equal Aberdeen legend’s record

Boss Derek McInnes is relieved Andy Considine won’t be absent from his decimated squad today after his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

McInnes was concerned Considine could be ruled out of today’s Betfred Cup tie at St Mirren if wife Madeleine went into labour in the build-up to the last-16 match in Paisley.

That would have further weakened a squad already minus seven first team regulars – Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, Scott Wright, Dylan McGeouch, Marley Watkins, Ross McCrorie and Connor McLennan.

However, Considine’s son Arthur was born yesterday morning and the Scotland international is available to face St Mirren.

Today will mark a milestone for the 33-year-old defender, as Considine will move into the Dons’ top-five all-time appearances list, level on 535 games with Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton.

McInnes said: “Andy’s wife gave birth yesterday morning.

“That was one of the concerns we had, but Andy’s wife Madeleine has played an absolute blinder in having the baby through the night.

“Andy got some much needed sleep on Friday, but will be available thankfully.”

It has been a remarkable time for Considine who earned his debut cap for Scotland last month and added another two starts for his country to move into contention for a slot at the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Now, just a day after the birth of his son, the defender will hit another milestone.

Considine could also this season overtake fourth-placed Stewart McKimmie, who made 561 Dons appearances.

Willie Miller leads the way on 797 appearances, with fellow Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish on 693 and keeper Bobby Clark third on 595 appearances.

McInnes said: “It is a brilliant achievement and recognition for Andy, who is an Aberdeen supporter as well, to accumulate that amount of games.

“Jim went to Manchester United and played at other clubs, but it’s great to get into that category with an Aberdeen legend like Jim Leighton.

“It is very rare in the modern game for a player to play that many games for one club.”

McInnes has Hayes, McGeouch, Watkins and Wright out today due to injury with Ferguson, McCrorie and McLennan absent as they are self-isolating due to a recent Covid-19 outbreak within the Scotland Under-21 squad.

With so many out, confirmation Considine is available is a boost to the bid to reach the quarters.

However, positive news was tempered by confirmation in-form attacker Scott Wright will next week undergo surgery on a double hernia and will be ruled out for up to six weeks.

The 23-year-old has missed the last two matches having suffered a groin problem in training.

Aberdeen sent Wright for a scan which initially indicated there was no real damage, but, after he failed to recover as expected, he was sent to see a specialist on Thursday for a second opinion.

It was then confirmed Wright would require surgery.

McInnes said: “Scott went to see a specialist in Manchester and unfortunately our fears were confirmed that he has a double hernia that requires surgery.

“It is keyhole surgery now and different to back in the day.

“Scott will get that operation next week and will be out for four to five weeks from then.

“So six weeks from now.

“We just need to get through this period, to be honest.

“Hopefully McLennan and Ferguson will be back next week, which will help matters.

“Then McCrorie the following week and McGeouch will be back maybe in two or three weeks.”

© Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Aberdeen will today face a St Mirren team undefeated in six games in all competitions.

The last time the Buddies lost was 2-1 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Friday October 2.

McInnes has reinforced to his squad the importance of a successful cup run, both in terms of prestige and finance, particularly with multi-million pound losses due to the Covid-19 crisis.

McInnes said: “We have spoken about how important the cups are financially, helping the club through the rounds and into cup finals.

“It is the first cup competition of this season and one we want to do well in.”

McInnes believes teams will “fancy their chances” against Aberdeen with so many key players absent.

But he is confident they still have the strength to progress to the quarter-finals.

He said: “I think teams will maybe fancy their chances against us when they see we have our issues at the moment.

“We have to counter that and show our strength as a club and squad to progress in the cup.

“We don’t have our troubles to seek, but we still feel we can go down there and be good enough to get a result and into the next round, which is the most important thing in cup competition.

“It is a tough draw for us, but it is a tough draw for St Mirren as well and we aim to show that.”