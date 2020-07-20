Released Aberdeen youngster Chris Antoniazzi joins Forfar

Midfielder Chris Antoniazzi has joined League One Forfar Athletic following his release from Aberdeen.
Antoniazzi, 20, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Cove Rangers, has signed for the Loons on a one-year deal.
