Released Aberdeen youngster Chris Antoniazzi joins Forfar

by Ryan Cryle
20/07/2020, 2:47 pm
Chris Antoniazzi scoring for Cove Rangers against Annan Athletic.
Midfielder Chris Antoniazzi has joined League One Forfar Athletic following his release from Aberdeen.

Antoniazzi, 20, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Cove Rangers, has signed for the Loons on a one-year deal.

