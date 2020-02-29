Derek McInnes: Aberdeen must repay the 1,800 fans set to travel to St Mirren Scottish Cup tie despite weather forecast

Boss Derek McInnes today challenged Aberdeen to reward the 1,800-strong travelling Red Army by booking a Scottish Cup semi-final slot at Hampden.

The Dons’ entire ticket allocation was quickly snapped up for tonight’s quarter-final clash against St Mirren in Paisley.

Despite the late Saturday kick-off and a yellow weather warning issued for the central belt region, Dons supporters will be out in force to cheer on McInnes’ side.

He said: “The fact our supporters have snapped up so many tickets is no surprise to me.

“A strong travelling support will be backing us and we all want the same thing.

“We know who we are representing and the opportunity that is there for us.

“We go into this tie with a positive mindset to grab the opportunity to get the club into a semi-final.”

Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup in 1990 and McInnes accepts the pressure is on to end that drought.

He said: “Cup ties are always pressure games.

“However, we have done better than any other team outwith Celtic in the last seven years.

“We have been a good cup team and, although we have only won one trophy, we have reached finals and semis time and again.

“Every year the cup comes around there is the same pressure on us to deliver and we will try to do our utmost to do that.”

Aberdeen have failed to score at the Simple Digital Arena in the two games away to St Mirren this season. They lost 1-0 in August and drew 0-0 in January.

McInnes said: “We have to carry more of a threat than we did the last time against them in Paisley, which my team have been showing of late.

“We have never had it easy in Paisley, but have found ways to win.”

McInnes has been on scouting missions at St Mirren and was at Fir Park on Tuesday night to watch their 2-1 defeat of Motherwell in the Premiership.

He said: “St Mirren are very dogged and play with a front two.

“They are similar in style to Kilmarnock with two wide players drawing in pretty quickly to get the support to two strikers.

“St Mirren are starting to score goals and we need to be ready for that threat from them.

“We are up against a Premiership outfit in decent form away from home, so no one is thinking we just have to turn up.

“In previous seasons when we have got to Hampden we have had to beat good teams and we’ll have to do that again.”

Midfielders Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson both return from injury for tonight’s clash, although winger Ryan Hedges is out.

McInnes said: “Ryan picked up a little thigh strain in the development squad’s semi-final (Reserve Cup). Hopefully he will be fine for Kilmarnock (on Wednesday).”