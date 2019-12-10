Aberdeen not worried about McGinn’s calf

Aberdeen winger Niall Mc Ginn is not expected to spend any longer on the sidelines after his late withdrawal from the squad at Easter Road.

McGinn, 32, had returned to contention following a calf strain for Saturday’s 3-0 defeat.

However, having been named on the bench, he felt tightness in the calf during the warm-up and as a result was replaced by striker Bruce Anderson.

Northern Irishman McGinn has now missed two games.

He damaged the muscle while scoring the winner in a 2-1 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie on November 30.

The club insist the decision at Easter Road was a precautionary one taken to ensure the problem wasn’t aggravated.

Boss Derek McInnes said: “Niall hadn’t trained all week and towards the end of the warm-up he felt a twinge and flagged it up.

“That’s why we didn’t take any chances.”

The Dons have had perpetual injury problems to what would in theory be their first 11 this season.

As well as McGinn, summer signings Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo were again missing from the demoralising loss to Hibs.

Scotland international Bryson, signed from Derby County to fill the hole in the Reds engine room left by departed captain Graeme Shinnie, has only made nine appearances due to a succession of ankle injuries.

His latest start came in the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, where a horrendous late challenge from Saints’ Murray Davidson left him hurt again, although he was able to finish the game. His return date is as yet unclear.

However, there is brighter news on Ojo, who is expected to return this week following a hamstring tear – also suffered against St Johnstone, when they visited Pittodrie on September 14.

Injuries and suspensions have also left Mikey Devlin, Scott McKenna, Ash Taylor, Craig Bryson, James Wilson, Scott Wright, Stephen Gleeson and Lewis Ferguson on the sidelines at points this campaign.

Left-back Andy Considine, who like McGinn had returned to training following a hip knock against Rangers, played 90 minutes at Easter Road.