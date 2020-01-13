Aberdeen invited to Middle East talent showcase after ‘fantastic’ Dubai City FC training

Aberdeen are set to be invited to a showcase for emerging young talent in the United Arab Emirates that was attended by Liverpool last year.

Dubai City FC president and director of football Terry Kidd is keen to get the Reds out to view the recruitment programme in Dubai.

Champions League and Club World Cup champions Liverpool were present at the last event.

Aberdeen held training sessions with Dubai City FC’s rising stars overseen by legend Neil Simpson (head of youth academy) and Gavin Levey (head of academy coaching)

Kidd said: “We have a showcase recruitment programme, the one that we had Liverpool over for.

“I am keen to get Neil or Gavin over to represent Aberdeen so they will be rubbing shoulders with Southampton, Bournemouth, Bolton, Fleetwood Town and some top universities from the US.

“There is a lot that can be explored and a lot of opportunity.

“It is just a matter of aligning things up and timing is key.”

Kidd recently revealed that Dubai City were keen on setting up a partnership with Aberdeen.

That could produce a player pipeline in both directions and help the Reds tap into the thriving Middle East market.

Kidd said: “There could be a strategic partnership with a club based here who have a real solid footprint in the market like ourselves.

“I believe that would probably be a more beneficial approach for Aberdeen coming into Dubai or the Middle East, like what is happening with Atlanta United.

“They haven’t gone in alone and have instead joined hands with a club they believe shares a very similar mind-set and same values and growth plan.

“For us we can definitely provide that, whether that is on an international platform or whether it is a relationship that can be developed in terms of pipelining players back.”

Kidd hailed the training sessions conducted by Simpson and Levey with Dubai City FC’s Under 11s, 12s, 13s and 14s as a huge success.

He said: “The quality of the sessions were fantastic.

“For myself and my coaching team it was good to step back a little and observe.

“From a coaching perspective there are some take-aways for us as well as the kids having a good time.

“We have been talking a lot about sharing good practice, session planning and short-term and long-term planning for the youth.

“There is a lot of cohesion in terms of conversation and generally what our remit is in terms of Dubai City FC or Aberdeen FC.”

Gothenburg Great Simpson said: “Terry has got a showcase coming up soon that he’s organised, with the best kids in the area at a three-day camp where they get coaching and play games.

“Last year there was a couple of players that went to the English Premiership.

“I think it’s something as a club we should be considering.”

Simpson and Aberdeen’s head of academy coaching Levey were both out in Dubai and took Dubai City FC youngsters for training sessions.

Kidd is also keen to secure a partnership with Aberdeen and a possible player pipeline in the future.

He said: “Dubai City is a well-organised academy, with good coaches and a nice environment.

“The kids always shake your hand and the parents are very grateful.

“We’d be happy if the other coaches wanted to come over and see what we do.

“There’d be no problems with that at all. “