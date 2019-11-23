Aberdeen boss McInnes won’t risk Vyner at St Johnstone

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed he will not risk loan defender Zak Vyner in tomorrow’s trip to St Johnstone.

The Bristol City loanee is set to be left out of the squad due to a shoulder injury.

Vyner suffered the injury in a collision at training and was ruled out of the 3-1 win at Ross County prior to the international break.

McInnes will not rush Vyner back but is confident he will be fit to face St Mirren next weekend.

He said: “Zak is close for the St Johnstone game but bearing his shoulder in mind we felt we would get a full week’s training into him.

“That way it would get him ready for the St Mirren game.”

Aberdeen’s international contingent all returned fit from duty with their countries.

Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin were away with Scotland with Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan on Under-21 duty.

Winger Niall McGinn was with the Northern Ireland squad.

Fellow winger Ryan Hedges was a late call-up to the Wales squad who secured qualification for the Euro 2020 finals.

McInnes said: “There are no issues with the lads who were away on international duty.

“Niall had a wee bit of tightness in his hamstring after the first few days of training but it came to nothing. He is okay.

“Ethan Ross picked up a thigh strain which will keep him out tomorrow but it is nothing too serious.

“Other than that we are where we were with the squad.”

During the international break there were reports linking Stoke City new boss Michael O’Neill with a potential January swoop for leading Reds scorer Sam Cosgrove.

There were also reports Rangers were planning a swoop for midfielder Lewis Ferguson, but only if they sell on Glen Kamara for a healthy fee.

McInnes said: “You always get more speculation in international breaks because there is nothing else to write about other than the national team.

“Ifs and mights are now exclusives.”

Aberdeen travel to St Johnstone tomorrow looking to build upon a run of three straight victories prior to the international break.

That resurgence in form elevated Aberdeen to third in the Premiership table.

He said: “We won three games before the international break and want to keep that going.

“After a challenging start St Johnstone look like they have maybe found their way a little with a couple of good results.

“Then they lost a sore one to Hibs but Hibs played well.

“I am sure they will find that consistency as there are a lot of good players at St Johnstone.

“We just have to make sure they start that after our game against them.”