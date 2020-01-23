Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says it’s no time to panic as he resurrects bid to land Matty Kennedy this month

Dons boss Derek McInnes today urged the Red Army not to panic as he remains confident Euro qualification will be secured.

Aberdeen were booed off the pitch after crashing 1-0 to Motherwell at Pittodrie to lose valuable ground in the race for third.

McInnes insisted the supporters’ reaction was understandable as third-placed Well moved four points clear of the Reds.

The Dons boss accepts a lack of cutting edge and creativity in attack was a fundamental factor in the defeat.

He aims to rectify that with signings before the January transfer window closes.

It is understood McInnes is set to resurrect his move to sign St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy this month.

McInnes said: “The reaction from the fans at the end is understandable as we are all frustrated.

“I have been here long enough and if you don’t win your home games that is the way it is.

“However, it is nowhere we have not been before and we still have plenty of the season ahead of us.

“We have lost a battle but we can still win the fight. We still believe we can win that European spot.

“We will dig deep, stick together, hopefully get these changes done in the window and then kick on for the remainder of the season.

“The supporters can clearly see the players are putting plenty into it. However we are all looking for that more quality. That more consistency and threat in the final third that we have always had here.

“At the minute we are lacking in that.”

St Johnstone winger Kennedy has already agreed a pre-contract to join Aberdeen for next season.

However, McInnes attempted to secure the 25-year-old this month only to hit an impasse in talks with Saints.

After further frustration with his attack it is understood the Reds boss will launch another attempt to secure Kennedy this month.

McInnes said: “There was that lack of quality, cutting edge, quality of pass, cross and composure in the final third. It meant we didn’t score and Motherwell went away with three points.

“By and large that creativity, speed and quality in the final bit to help us is nothing new. It has been there for a few months.

“I am looking for more as we have been too reliant on Cosgrove.

“Hopefully we can get the necessary players in that can help us.”

Aberdeen were denied a clear penalty when Andy Considine was brought down by Declan Gallagher in the box with 10 minutes remaining.

Referee Willie Collum did not award a spot-kick, to the frustration of the Dons boss.

He said: “I thought we should have had a penalty kick. I have seen it again and Andy Considine gets wiped out as there was no touch of the ball.

“Their player comes through, goes to ground and takes Andy out.

“You still need a bit of good fortune and the referee to make the right decision.”

Motherwell grabbed the lead on the stroke of half-time when Liam Donnelly was allowed to head in a free-kick unmarked at the back post.

McInnes said: “It was a decent delivery but with the size of us we should be taking more responsibility and attacking the ball to see it off.

“Motherwell are a big side but you still have to deal with what is in front of you and a lack of responsibility cost us there.”

Aberdeen finished fourth last season and had to wait on Celtic retaining the Scottish Cup in the final to confirm Euro qualification.

With an automatic European slot awarded for third he was under no illusions as to the importance of the fixture. The manager said: “We billed the game as a very important game so the result is everything.

“We were up against a good side and there were no surprises from Motherwell as we had to fight for every inch in that first half.

“I thought the midfield area was pretty even in there and we were not getting pushed about.

“We could have passed the ball about a bit better at times.

“I thought we were the better team but ultimately the result is everything.”