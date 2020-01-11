Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes opens up on pursuit of St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed he has made an offer to St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy.

And he hopes a deal for a pre-contract for the winger can be pushed through in the next few days.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Saints at the end of the season and has been free to talk to interested clubs since January 1.

McInnes recently advised St Johnstone of their interest and have ramped that up by offering a deal.

He said: “We have spoken to Matty and put an offer to the player.

“Whether we can get that offer agreed over the next few days remains to be seen.

“Hopefully we can get that one agreed and he will be one we can look forward to getting in during the summer.”

Saints are desperate to retain the former Everton, Cardiff City and Kilmarnock winger on an extended contract.

Previously capped at Under-21 level by Scotland, Kennedy recently switched allegiance and was named in a senior Northern Ireland squad in October.

McInnes has been a long-time admirer of Kennedy and moved quickly when the window opened on January 1 to open up a dialogue.

He said: “We approached Matty and spoke to his agent.

“We advised St Johnstone of that and had spoken to Tommy (Wright).

“We have since spoken to Matty and put an offer to the player.”

Aberdeen are in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp and signed Dylan McGeouch from Sunderland in time to make the flight out.

Midfielder McGeouch penned a two-and-a-half year deal.

McInnes is still hopeful of getting more players in before the end of the window.

He said: “I would like to get more players in.

“January is tough and there is not a manager out there who would not want one or two in this window.

“We are always mindful of any more injuries before the window closes.

“We are also mindful that we do not want to lose any of our players.

“We have got to see that as maybe a real possibility so we have to make sure we are as ready as we can be.

“At the moment we are without four of our squad due to injury.

“That is four out right away and it doesn’t take too many more to go out for us to be suffering because of that.

“So we not only have to get reinforcements in to bolster the squad but we also have to get the desired quality.”

McInnes is convinced he has already landed that quality in Scotland international McGeouch.

The manager said: “I am absolutely delighted to sign Dylan.

“He is someone who knows the league and was part of a very strong midfield at Hibs.

“He was always a player I admired.

“Hopefully after the frustration he has suffered in the last season (at Sunderland) it will give him that added incentive to push himself on.”