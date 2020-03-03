‘Positive and exciting’ Red Shed made permanent at Pittodrie

Aberdeen have announced the “Red Shed” will become a permanent fixture for the 2020-21 season.

The Dons trialled unallocated seating in the Merkland Stand for their Scottish Cup home ties against Dumbarton and Kilmarnock this season.

The initiative, which was led by new Dons chairman Dave Cormack, proved popular with the stand sold out for both cup ties.

Cormack has said the Red Shed is one of number of plans to improve the match-day experience at Pittodrie.

AFC supporter liaison officer Lynn Fiske said: “Having experienced the atmosphere in the Red Shed for both matches, I think this is a very positive and exciting development and I am delighted that Dave has given us this platform to build on.

“A lot of supporters have put significant time and effort into improving the atmosphere in different ways over the past few years and I am really pleased for them that they now have an area of the stadium to call their own.

“It is about something bigger; everyone has a part to play in improving the atmosphere, whether they decide to be part of the Red Shed or not, it is something that everyone can play a role in throughout the main, South and Richard Donald stands.”

AFC ticket office manager Jamie Howell said the move would impact existing season ticket holders in the Merkland Stand.

He said: “Over the next week we will be contacting all existing season ticket holders in the Merkland Stand about our plans to offer alternative seating for 2020-21 for those who do not want to remain in the stand, including the first pick of seats that are not renewed ahead of the new season.”