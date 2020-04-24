Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn reveals bond with boss Derek McInnes

Winger Niall McGinn has revealed he had offers to join other clubs when his time in South Korea ended but opted to return to the Dons due to manager Derek McInnes and the supporters.

Northern Ireland international McGinn, pictured, knocked back the offer of a new Dons deal in summer 2017 to sign for Gwangju.

However, his time in the K-League was cut short when his contract was terminated by mutual consent in November 2017.

McInnes moved quickly to secure McGinn’s return early in the January transfer window of 2018.

McGinn, 32, said: “I had other options and I spoke with other clubs.

“It was a decision I did not rush into but after discussions with the manager and Tony (Docherty, assistant manager) it made my decision a lot easier.

“I have always had that trust with the manager.

“Even when I was in South Korea the manager kept in contact with me and I really appreciated that

“The manager was a massive reason I returned to the club. His man management skills are superb and he has been very good with me.

“For example, I don’t get much time off during the summer if I am away on international duty but he will give me extra days off, even if it is after the first Europa League tie.

“The relationship with the fans also played a part as they have been brilliant with me since day one.”

Returning to Aberdeen and a regular starting slot also propelled McGinn back into the international set-up after drifting out during his time in South Korea.

Capped 58 times for his country, McGinn said: “Aberdeen got my career back on track again which helped me get picked for Northern Ireland.”