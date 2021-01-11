Rangers ‘to make approach’ for Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright

Rangers have been linked with a move for soon-to-be-out-of-contract Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright.

The Evening Express exclusively revealed last week Wright, 23, looks set to reject a new Pittodrie deal.

Boss Derek McInnes has previously suggested Wright is looking for a club in England, saying: “It looks as if Scott is looking at trying something different, maybe looking down South unfortunately.

“From our point of view, we are really keen for Scott to stay, but he just wants to keep his options open at the minute.

“We have done all we can to try and get Scott to stay.

“But we are now four months in and are not any further forward.

“We have not been able to reach an agreement.

“Scott and his agent have indicated they want to look at options and are not in a position to commit.”

However, Sky Sports have claimed Rangers’ boss Steven Gerrard will try to sign the creative midfielder to a pre-contract or even attempt to prise him away from Pittodrie this month.

Wright has recently returned from surgery on a double hernia, coming on as a substitute in the goalless draw with Dundee United and then starting yesterday’s 2-1 home Premiership loss to Rangers.