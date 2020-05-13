Callum Law: Scottish clubs caught in squabbles when they should be thinking about survival

The big challenge facing Scottish football is how clubs are going to survive.

Yet too many seem to be getting caught up in petty arguments about who said what, which in the grand scheme of things doesn’t really matter.

Yesterday’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that had been called by Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer failed to get the required support for a second investigation into the SPFL.

What value would there be in another probe into the league body?

Yes, the SPFL bungled last month’s vote to end the lower league seasons and give their board the power to end the Premiership campaign – but bungling something doesn’t make you corrupt.

Rangers’ long-awaited dossier was less smoking gun and more water pistol.

The cast-iron evidence many expected, which could have justified a second inquiry into the SPFL, wasn’t there.

And what seems to have been overlooked through this entire process is that the behaviour of some clubs hasn’t really been impeccable either.

Dundee asked for their ballot not to be counted, making theirs the casting vote – which admittedly was partly the SPFL’s fault – and then spent five days in discussions to try to get a better deal.

The Dens Park club also appeared to have indicated to Inverness Caley Thistle and Partick Thistle that they were going to vote against the proposal.

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner read out private messages on live radio without the consent of those who sent them, once again hardly best practice.

Gardiner seemed for a while to see this as his big chance to make a name for himself and not forever be remembered as the man who forgot to order the seats for Hearts’ new stand. And then we come to Rangers, who have made any number of accusations and threats towards the SPFL without any concrete evidence to support their claims.

In the last few weeks, the talk from Ibrox has been about bullying by the SPFL. But only on Monday the SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said Rangers chairman Douglas Park made “what was a very serious and defamatory allegation and threatened to act in a particular way” towards him.

For those who don’t live in a Celtic-Rangers bubble, it seems the Ibrox side went through this process to appease their fans so they can say they didn’t lie down and let the Hoops be handed nine titles in a row.

Those in the Gers’ boardroom won’t surrender, but on the pitch their players did some time ago as they trail Celtic by 13 points.

So hopefully, if there is to be no further investigation, the game can focus on trying to survive.

Nobody knows when crowds will be allowed inside stadiums which will hugely concerning for every club and without fans the vast majority of clubs will be left wondering how they are supposed to survive if they’re expected to play behind closed doors.

For the good of the game, the focus needs to be on ensuring clubs survive so we still have football in the post-coronavirus world.