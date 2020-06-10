Sean Wallace’s weekly column: Rangers’ colt sides plan is simply the best example of bad timing and self-interest

Rangers’ recent proposal for league reconstruction and the introduction of colt B teams is ill-timed and smacks of self-interest.

The Ibrox club want a 14-14-18 league set-up for next season with Rangers and Celtic entering colt teams in an 18-team third tier.

Other Premiership clubs can enter their proposed new set-up, but only in the Highland or Lowland Leagues.

What have Rangers achieved since liquidation in 2012 that warrants their B team jumping over clubs like Aberdeen into a higher league?

Three lower league titles and the Scottish Challenge Cup is not enough to leapfrog other top-flight teams in the pecking order.

Under the plan, Rangers and Celtic B sides would immediately pay a £125,000 joining fee, with further payments to be made in each of the following three campaigns.

That money would go to third-tier clubs, so it would be a 16-way split under the Gers proposal.

That is £15,625 per club – hardly a game-changing figure, even for part-time clubs.

The money injected by Rangers and Celtic would reduce by £25,000 each season over a four-year deal.

They will also buy 200 tickets at a cost of £15 for each away game with the cash paid in advance. They will also pay £1,000 to an away club to stream matches.

That adds up to a further £4,000, taking the total for each bottom tier club to just over £20,000 for a season.

Rangers claim the proposal is to limit the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis on part-time teams.

However, £20,000 over a season would not be enough.

This proposal would allow Rangers and Celtic to play at home every week and get those gate receipts when fans are allowed back.

That extra home cash will only further expand the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

The timing of a fresh proposal is also bad because the idea of changing the current set-up proposed by Hearts owner Ann Budge is still on the table. Rangers’ scheme would only further muddy the waters of Scottish football.

What about Cove Rangers, who would be denied a deserved promotion under the proposals of both Hearts and Rangers?

Cove won League Two and deserve to be in a higher division for the 2020-21 campaign.

Paul Hartley’s champions must not be consigned to an expanded bottom tier.

Peterhead are in League One, but under the proposals would be one of four clubs hauled into the bottom league.

It is unfair and cannot happen.

Ray of light at the end of long, dark tunnel

Supporters will not be able to attend games initially, but the importance of the Premiership’s return for the fans cannot be underplayed.

After three months there is finally a glint of light at the end of the tunnel with the SPFL’s targeted August 1 return of the top flight.

Premiership teams have been given the go-ahead to return to socially-distanced training from tomorrow.

Although games will be behind closed doors the imminent return offers supporters hope that better times lie ahead.

It offers that sense of normality that has been absent for so long in what continues to be uncertain, testing times

There is a sense that if football is coming back then other aspects of normal life that have been missing will follow.

Having a definitive start date seemed a long way off just a few weeks ago as the Scottish game was mired by in-fighting and arguments over reconstruction.

Thankfully, there is now a clear path ahead.

It will not be easy going as it is estimated regular Covid-19 testing will cost Premiership clubs £100,000 by the end of the year.

That return date could also be pushed back if the pandemic worsens and the government strengthen the lockdown. But finally there is hope.