Rangers open talks with Aberdeen over a deadline-day swoop for Scott Wright

Rangers have opened talks with Aberdeen over a deadline-day swoop to land attacker Scott Wright.

Wright has already agreed a pre-contract to join the Premiership leaders on a three-year deal in the summer.

However, Rangers are keen to get him into Ibrox before the January transfer window closes at midnight today.

Talks between both clubs opened on Sunday, but Rangers will need to raise their stakes if they want to land Wright before the midnight deadline.

Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes has already warned it would take a strong bid for the Dons to sell Wright to Rangers during the January transfer window.

Wright was dropped to the bench for the 0-0 draw at Livingston at the weekend, but came on late in the second half.

Aberdeen can play hard ball over any potential Wright deal as they are under no pressure to sell unless the deal is right for them with striker Sam Cosgrove having signed on at Championship Birmingham City in a £2 million transfer.

The Dons have snapped up Fraser Hornby on loan from French side Reims until the end of the season as replacement for Cosgrove, with the deal set to be finalised today.

Reims splashed out £1.7m to sign highly rated Hornby, 21, from Everton last summer.

Hornby, the all-time top scorer for the Scotland Under-21s, has three-and-a-half years left on his contract at Reims and there is no option for the Dons to buy.