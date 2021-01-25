Rangers confirm they have agreed pre-contract with Aberdeen’s Scott Wright

Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright has agreed a pre-contract with Premiership rivals Rangers.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and Dons boss Derek McInnes was already resigned to losing him.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard has previously spoken about his bid to land Wright on a pre-contract.

The Gers confirmed the news on their website, with their sporting director Ross Wilson saying: “We look forward to Scott joining Rangers and we are excited to see him continue to develop his talent working with Steven and all of our staff. Scott fits our football identity and our plan for the development of our squad.

“Adding Scott, as a young Scottish player, who will continue to enhance his talent here, is part of our plan. I’ve enjoyed all of our conversations and we can see that Scott is a very humble young man who is both determined and excited to be part of what we are building here at Rangers.

“We thank Aberdeen for their cooperation and professionalism during this period.”

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck for Wright, a product of the Dons youth academy, to move to Govan early.

Such a deal would require a good offer, according to Reds gaffer McInnes, with Aberdeen due to pay Rangers £350,000 for current loanee Ross McCrorie in the summer.