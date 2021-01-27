Rangers-bound Scott Wright starts for Aberdeen against St Johnstone

Rangers bound Scott Wright has been named in the Aberdeen starting line-up to face St Johnstone in Perth.

Wright, 23, has penned a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox club and will join the league leaders in the summer on a three year deal.

Attacker Wright could yet move to Rangers before the transfer window closes on Monday as Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard is keen to get him to Glasgow this month.

🆕 | Here is the Aberdeen team to face St Johnstone in Perth this evening.

However, Aberdeen have stressed Wright will only exit for Ibrox this month if the deal offered suits them.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie was named in the starting line-up, having missed the 2-0 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend with an ankle injury.

Funso Ojo had taken McCrorie’s spot in midfield against ‘Well in a rare start.

Ojo was not in the squad to face St Johnstone as the Belgian midfielder is on the verge of a loan move to League One Wigan Athletic.

The return of McCrorie and absence of Ojo was the only change to the starting XI that defeated Motherwell to end a three-game run without victory.