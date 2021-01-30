Rangers bound Scott Wright benched by Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes at Livingston

Rangers bound Scott Wright has been dropped to the bench by manager Derek McInnes for the Premiership clash at Livingston.

Wright has signed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club and will join the Premiership leaders on a three-year deal at the end of the season.

Rangers could yet move to secure Wright before the January transfer window closes on Monday night but McInnes has warned it will take a good offer for him to exit for Ibrox this month.

Striker Sam Cosgrove is not in the squad as he is currently in England where he will join Championship Birmingham City in a £2m transfer.

Cosgrove has passed his medical at Birmingham and is putting the finishing touches to his move.

The 24-year-old will today watch Birmingham’s home clash with Coventry City.

Wright and Cosgrove are the only two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with St Johnstone in Perth on Wednesday.

Connor McLennan, who this week signed a contract extension, and Greg Leigh move into the starting XI.

Aberdeen face a striker crisis with Cosgrove exiting and Curtis Main sidelined with a thigh injury suffered in the pre-match warm up at St Johnstone.

Bruce Anderson is the only recognised senior striker available but the 22-year-old, recalled this month from a loan spell at Championship Ayr United, was left on the bench.

In form Livingston are 12 games undefeated under new manager David Martindale.

This is the third attempt to play this fixture as two previous attempts fell to the weather with late postponements.