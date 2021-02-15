QUIZ: How many of the foreign nationals to play in the league for Aberdeen since 1998 can you name?

Florian Kamberi became the first Albanian to play for Aberdeen on Saturday when the loan striker made his debut against St Mirren.

No player from Albania or the country of Kamberi’s birth, Switzerland, has featured for the Dons before.

The striker’s appearance in the 0-0 draw with the Buddies makes him the 53rd foreign national to play a league game for the Dons since the Scottish Premiership’s predecessor, the Scottish Premier League (SPL), was formed in 1998.

Given their country as a clue, how many of those foreign footballers who’ve turned out for the Reds on league business could you name?

It’s a tough ask, and we’ve probably missed somebody from the list, but there must be a Dons superfan somewhere up to the task. The list does not include players from the home nations or the Republic of Ireland.

Have a go: