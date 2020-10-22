QUIZ: Can you remember the Aberdeen team from the last time the Dons kept a clean sheet at home to Celtic?

Aberdeen meet Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday in the first game of a league-Scottish Cup double-header over the next two weekends.

Although last season’s carried-over cup semi-final clash at Hampden is the bigger game, there’s plenty of significance to the Premiership meeting in the Granite City.

Victory would put the currently third-placed Dons level on points with Celtic and fuel hopes of Derek McInnes’ team putting up a title fight with the Hoops and leaders Rangers.

Stopping Neil Lennon’s visitors scoring at Pittodrie could be vital to getting a result, and the Reds’ record in these stake isn’t great. In fact, it’s been almost two decades, 19 years, since they kept a clean sheet at home against the Glasgow side. Lennon was still in the Celtic team.

The game in question ended 2-0 to ten-man Aberdeen and came just before Christmas in 2001/02 season. It is a match remembered for snowballs being thrown at corners and a calamitous mistake from Celtic keeper Rab Douglas, which a certain Dons striker capitalised on, while – at full-time – another Reds star led his team-mates in the famous “train” celebration.

But can you name Aberdeen boss Ebbe Skovdahl’s full starting 11 and solitary substitute from the game in 2001?