QUIZ: Can you name the last Aberdeen team to beat Celtic at Hampden?

Aberdeen meet Celtic at Hampden on Sunday in last season’s long-awaited Scottish Cup semi-final clash.

Following last weekend’s 3-3 Premiership draw at Pittodrie, where the Dons twice led, hopes are high Derek McInnes can finally overcome the Hoops-shaped Hampden hurdle which has so often thwarted his attempts to add to the 2014 League Cup he won as Reds gaffer.

It was in the League Cup that Aberdeen last defeated Celtic on Mount Florida – 28 years ago.

Gothenburg Great and Aberdeen’s most celebrated player, Willie Miller, was in the dugout for the season 1992/93 League Cup semi-final meeting, with the Granite City men triumphing 1-0.

Miller’s Dons would go on to lose the final to Rangers, however, the victory over Celtic remains significant due to the long-wait for a follow-up Hampden Dons win in fixtures between the sides.

Can you name the 12 players who turned out for Aberdeen in the game?