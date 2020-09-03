QUIZ: Can you name all of the teams Aberdeen have played in European competition?

This week, Aberdeen discovered their Europa League second qualifying round opponents, as well as the potential glamour tie which awaits them in the third stage.

Derek McInnes’ men will travel to Stavanger, Norway, to take on Viking FK in a one-legged tie, with the reward for victory a trip to Lisbon for another 90-minute shoot-out, this time against heavyweights Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Sporting may have European pedigree – but of course so do the Dons.

Since they first played a competitive Continental match in 1967, the Reds have completed 142 European fixtures, winning 58, losing less than a third and lifting both the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1982/83 under Alex Ferguson.

This quiz below asks for the names of all 66 opponents Aberdeen have met in European ties from 1967 to the present day, which have been spread across the European Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Cup, Europa League, Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and the Super Cup.

Good luck!