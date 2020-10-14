QUIZ: Before Andy Considine, can you name the last 10 players to make their Scotland debuts while playing for Aberdeen?

After Aberdeen’s Andy Considine made his long-awaited Scotland debut at the age of 33 in Sunday’s UEFA Nations League win over Slovakia, tonight could see another Reds player make their Dark Blues bow.

Young midfielder Ross McCrorie, signed over the summer from Rangers, has made the step up from the Under-21s ahead of this evening’s visit of the Czech Republic, following some virtuoso displays in the Premiership.

Considine and McCrorie – if he’s picked to play by national boss Steve Clarke – are the latest in a long line of Pittodrie pros to make their senior Scots debut.

However, in the last 25 years or so, caps haven’t been picked up by Aberdeen players with the same frequency achieved by the likes of Willie Miller, Jim Leighton, Alex McLeish and Stewart McKimmie in the past.

Could Andy Considine become a Scotland national team mainstay this late in his Aberdeen career? Our Northern Goal podcast panel discussed the defender’s international prospects:

Still, some players – arguably less than there could’ve been – have made the grade and been chosen for the national team.

Can you name the last 10 Aberdeen stars to make their Scotland debuts while playing their club football with the Dons?