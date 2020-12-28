Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

QUIZ: Aberdeen’s start to the 2020/21 season in 20 questions

by Ryan Cryle
28/12/2020, 7:00 pm
© Shutterstock FeedAberdeen manager Derek McInnes.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

Aberdeen have just one game left in 2020 – how much have you been paying attention?

The 2020/21 season – a campaign which might not have started amid the coronavirus pandemic – is well on, and we’ve put together 20 questions to test your knowledge on what has happened so far.

Note: Questions on which minute things have taken place should be answered with just the minute number e.g. “27”.