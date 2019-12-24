QPR interest ‘nothing to do with me’ says Aberdeen’s McKenna as English Championship club circles

Defender Scott McKenna today insisted he will let Aberdeen and QPR thrash out his future if the Championship club make a bid for him in January.

Until then he will focus solely on starring for the Dons.

QPR are weighing up a fresh offer for the Scotland international in the winter transfer window.

Loftus Road boss Mark Warburton has already failed with multiple bids for the 23-year-old and had an offer this summer rejected on English transfer deadline day.

That fresh bid came on the day Aberdeen were set to face HNK Rijeka in Croatia in the Europa League third qualifying round first leg.

McKenna put in a transfer request in the summer and Sheffield Wednesday also came in with a bid.

The centre-back remains high on QPR’s wanted list and the club’s director of football Les Ferdinand has been monitoring him closely.

When asked about the QPR interest, McKenna said: “That is nothing to do with me.

“That will be up to the two clubs to decide what happens with that.

“I will just keep my head down and keep playing football for Aberdeen and trying to play well.”

The Dons have already knocked back a £6.5 million bid from Aston Villa for McKenna as well as offers from Celtic, Stoke, Hull, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City in recent windows.

New club chairman Dave Cormack recently underlined Aberdeen do not have to sell their star assets in January and players will only leave on their terms.

There is also set to be interest in leading goalscorer Sam Cosgrove who netted his 20th goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat at Celtic at the weekend.

Cosgrove, who was controversially sent off at Parkhead, became the first Aberdeen player since Duncan Shearer in 1992 to hit 20 goals before Christmas.

Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City are interested in landing the striker.

Leeds United have also joined the race to land Cosgrove and it is understood the Elland Road club had a representative at Parkhead to watch the striker.

Middlesbrough and Derby also had a presence to monitor the prolific scorer.

McKenna hopes the Dons stand strong amid the increasing interest to retain Cosgrove, contracted until summer 2022, in January.

On the interest in his team-mate, McKenna said: “You probably expect the attention to be there.

“However, hopefully the club stand strong and we can keep him.

“He has been such a pivotal player and the goal he scored at Celtic was different class.

“For his goal Sam got above his man and powered it home like he has done numerous times already this season.”

Cosgrove was controversially shown a straight red at Parkhead by referee Euan Anderson for a tackle on home defender Kristoffer Ajer.

The striker clearly won the ball and Aberdeen have appealed the dismissal and corresponding two-game suspension.

McKenna said: “Sam sprinted to close the centre-half down and not let him out of the corner.

“I was so far away from it is hard to say but I thought it was a little harsh.

“We showed a lot of character when down to 10 men to hang in the game and not concede more.

“We had a couple of chances on the counter and won a couple of fouls and corners where we maybe should have done a bit better.

“The delivery from set-plays was very good all day for us.”

McKenna admits to frustration at his form so far this season but is working hard to rediscover his top form.

He said: “It has been a disappointing season for me but I am just trying to work hard and hopefully the performances will come.

“There were a couple of challenges against Celtic that were last ditch and maybe it shouldn’t come to that.

“I am always working hard.”