Q&A: Your chance to ask Aberdeen icon Willie Miller your question

We’re offering our readers the chance to ask our sports columnists their questions, starting this week with Aberdeen and Scotland legend Willie Miller.

Centre-back Miller, the Dons’ greatest servant, made close to 800 appearances for the club between 1973 and 1990, lifting every domestic trophy as skipper at least once along the way, as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup.

Now writing in the Evening Express every Tuesday, the 65-cap Scotland international – who played for his country at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups – has agreed to answer your questions about his legendary time as a Reds player and current career as a football pundit.

Send us your question using the form below and we’ll put as many as possible to Willie at the end of the week.

