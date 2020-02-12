Francesca Ogilvie says Aberdeen FC Women head into new season hopeful of promotion

Francesca Ogilvie says Aberdeen FC Women are heading into the new season feeling optimistic about their chances of achieving back-to-back promotions.

The Dons stormed to the Division One North title last term without losing a game and winning 20 of their 22 fixtures.

The aim from the outset for Emma Hunter’s team this season will be promotion from Scottish Building Society SWPL 2 back to the top tier of Scottish women’s football.

The Dons possess a squad of talented young players including Bayley Hutchison, Eilidh Shore and Ogilvie and will start among the favourites for the title.

Aberdeen’s season opener against Stirling University in the SWPL League Cup on Sunday was postponed.

But they will hope to get the new campaign off to a winning start when they host Hearts in the same competition on Sunday.

They will then take on Kilmarnock at Cormack Park in their first SWPL 2 fixture on Sunday February 23 and Ogilvie has high hopes.

She said: “I suppose the aim of every team in this league is to try to win the league.

“If you don’t want to win the league there is not much point being in it.

“Our aim will be to win the league.

“We have to be realistic and if we can’t do that then the target will be to win promotion.

“We have been doing a lot of fitness and conditioning work.

“We have a lot of new signings so we have been getting them gelled into the team and the way that we play.

“It is a different league this season but the team has been in that league before.

“We did well against the teams from the higher leagues in the cups last season, in particular beating Hearts.”

Former Cove Rangers and Granite City winger Ogilvie hopes the Dons can follow the lead set by Celtic and Rangers by going professional in the coming years.

She said: “Hopefully we are heading in that direction as well.

“I would like to think one day our girls can be professional.

“That is the aim.

“Everyone in the team has the ambition to be in that top league and be professional.

“We are doing all the right things just now.

“We train three or four times a week and some of the Scotland girls train seven times a week.

“We are doing the right things to be professional, it really is just the money that sets us aside from those big teams.”

Eighteen-year-old Ogilvie, a member of the Scotland under-19 squad, admits she would love to follow in the footsteps of fellow north-east footballers Kim Little and Rachel Corsie and carve out a career for herself in the game.

She said: “Ever since I first realised I was actually quite good at football the aim was to try to make it my career.

“The aim is definitely to be professional, if not at Aberdeen then with another club.

“Jamie-Lee Napier (Scotland under-19 international) moved from Hibernian to Chelsea in December.

“That is massive.

“For the younger ones in the teams, if they see a player from Scotland doing that then it gives them the belief they can do the same.”